Maui woman travels nearly 8,000 miles to retrace father’s footsteps during WWII

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui woman has traveled nearly 8,000 to retrace her father’s footsteps during World War II.

Valerie Matsunaga proudly holds a photo of her father, Toshio Kubota, a soldier in the U.S. Army’s 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

The special, segregated unit, made of mostly Nisei, or second-generation Japanese Americans, was organized to fight in Europe – and fight they did.

“He describes himself as, ‘Oh, I was just an ordinary rifleman Private First Class.’ But he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star,” Matsunaga said.

Kubota lost his leg in a bloody battle in Italy in 1944.

Seventy-eight years later, accompanied by a close friend and a non-profit organization called Toscana 44, Matsunaga retraced her father’s footsteps to the top of Hill 140.

They saw caves and trenches that soldiers hid in nearly 80 years ago.

“This battle was probably the most bloodshed, or we lost the most Nisei soldiers in this one battle,” said Matsunaga’s friend Linda Nguyen.

Matsunaga is grateful her father survived that day to share his story with her so she can share it with future generations.

“The legacy of the Nisei was, ‘Okage Sama De... for the sake of the children.’ And I know that dad made choices so that our lives would be better, for the sake of future generations. So my hope is, the message for people viewing this is, think about what your legacy is,” Matsunaga said.

“I learned that in Italy everybody just wanted to forget about the war because it happened in their own home and it was such a traumatic experience. Nobody talks about it,” Nguyen said. “It’s this younger generation that are in their 20s and 30s, they want to not let history die.”

“Even the mayor of Castellina said, ‘chicken skin.’ He, in his broken Italian, tried to express his emotions and his feelings as a result of the ceremony,” said Matsunaga.

Efforts for educational sites along Hill 40 are underway.

