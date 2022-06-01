Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports more than 8,000 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in past week

The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 8,124 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths in the past seven days.

That compares to 8,924 coronavirus infections and five additional deaths last week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher. But health officials did say they’re watching the trends ― and they’re worried about where cases are headed.

Hawaii’s pandemic modeling group predicts the current surge to peak in June.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 282,619.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,457.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ala Moana Center will soon host a pop-up market.
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center
Aerial view of Honolulu.
By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most
The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.
Solo canoe paddler dies in apparent drowning off Waikiki
The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
28-year-old man turns himself in following deadly moped crash in Kaaawa

Latest News

Elvis clearly had an affection for Hawaii and connected with many around the aloha state.
A look back at Elvis Presley’s lasting legacy in the Aloha State
HFD and federal firefighters responded to a house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
HFD, federal firefighters battling house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
HNN File
Hawaii’s economy expected to grow by 3.2% despite global conflicts, disruptions
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HFD, federal firefighters battling house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam