Forecast: Beautiful weather continues along with dangerous surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue through Thursday, with clouds and mainly light showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

Trade winds will trend down Friday through the weekend, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to dominate over leeward areas.

Stable and somewhat dry conditions will lead to light rainfall accumulations.

The high surf advisory for south shores has been upgraded to a high surf warning through Wednesday morning.

Surf heights are expected to slowly subside to advisory levels Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

The current small northwest swell will slowly decline, with mainly background energy by Wednesday morning. A small, medium-period north swell may fill in on Friday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain smaller than average due to the lack of strong trade winds.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.