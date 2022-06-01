Tributes
Forecast: Beautiful weather continues along with big dangerous surf
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue through Thursday, with clouds and mainly light showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Trade winds will trend down Friday through the weekend, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to dominate over leeward areas. Stable and somewhat dry conditions will lead to light rainfall accumulations.

The current High Surf Advisory (HSA) for south shores has been upgraded to a High Surf Warning through Wednesday morning. Surf heights are expected to slowly subside to HSA levels Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. The current small northwest swell will slowly decline tonight with mainly background energy by Wednesday morning. A small, medium period north swell may fill in on Friday. Surf along east facing shores will remain smaller than average due to the lack of strong trade winds.

