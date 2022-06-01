Survey commissioned by Friends of Haiku Stairs finds support for keeping landmark intact

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Haiku Stairs is trying to rally last-minute opposition to dismantling the Stairway to Heaven with a new poll.

The survey, paid for by the nonprofit and conducted by Lucid Marketplace, found that 40% of the nearly 500 people polled wanted to leave the stairs alone.

Some 29% want it removed and the rest were indecisive.

The City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on spending $1.3 million to begin dismantling the structure.

“I’m hoping the City Council puts a break on this funding. They want to spend the money for that they bet earmarked, so they can use it for planning and studies,” said Sean Pager, of the Friends of Haiku Stairs.

“Countless times, thousands of people have testified again and again. And every time they’ve been asked, over 90% of the people testifying said, ‘Please save the stairs.’”

A city spokesperson said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi remains committed to removing the stairs and has previously said that the hefty price tag is just a starting point.

The full cost of the actual removal has not yet been estimated.

