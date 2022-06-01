Tributes
HFD, federal firefighters battling house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HFD and federal firefighters responded to a house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
HFD and federal firefighters responded to a house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:11 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are battling a structure fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze broke out in a military housing area called “Little Makalapa” near Radford Drive and Kamehameha Highway.

The Honolulu Fire Department said a two-story residential structure is involved.

Both HFD and federal firefighters responded to the blaze.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from a distance.

A Hawaii News Now crew is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

