By the Numbers: Where people in Hawaii are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Hawaii are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Hawaii in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Hawaii

#40. Arkansas

- Moved from Hawaii to Arkansas in 2019: 118

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arkansas to Hawaii in 2019: 169

--- #37 most common destination from Arkansas

#39. South Dakota

- Moved from Hawaii to South Dakota in 2019: 131

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Dakota to Hawaii in 2019: 0

--- #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota

#38. New Hampshire

- Moved from Hawaii to New Hampshire in 2019: 153

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Hawaii in 2019: 48

--- #38 most common destination from New Hampshire

#37. Kansas

- Moved from Hawaii to Kansas in 2019: 167

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to Hawaii in 2019: 466

--- #34 most common destination from Kansas

#36. Louisiana

- Moved from Hawaii to Louisiana in 2019: 175

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to Hawaii in 2019: 117

--- #43 (tie) most common destination from Louisiana

You may also like: Famous actors from Hawaii

#35. Alaska

- Moved from Hawaii to Alaska in 2019: 217

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alaska to Hawaii in 2019: 907

--- #20 most common destination from Alaska

#34. New Jersey

- Moved from Hawaii to New Jersey in 2019: 218

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Hawaii in 2019: 668

--- #30 most common destination from New Jersey

#33. Mississippi

- Moved from Hawaii to Mississippi in 2019: 221

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Mississippi to Hawaii in 2019: 0

--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

#32. West Virginia

- Moved from Hawaii to West Virginia in 2019: 256

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 197

--- #32 most common destination from West Virginia

#31. Wisconsin

- Moved from Hawaii to Wisconsin in 2019: 283

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to Hawaii in 2019: 83

--- #45 most common destination from Wisconsin

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Hawaii

#30. Maine

- Moved from Hawaii to Maine in 2019: 372

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Hawaii in 2019: 0

--- #46 most common destination from Maine

#29. Nebraska

- Moved from Hawaii to Nebraska in 2019: 438

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nebraska to Hawaii in 2019: 200

--- #38 most common destination from Nebraska

#28. Massachusetts

- Moved from Hawaii to Massachusetts in 2019: 449

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Hawaii in 2019: 489

--- #32 most common destination from Massachusetts

#27. Tennessee

- Moved from Hawaii to Tennessee in 2019: 522

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Hawaii in 2019: 586

--- #36 most common destination from Tennessee

#26. Ohio

- Moved from Hawaii to Ohio in 2019: 587

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Hawaii in 2019: 1,271

--- #29 most common destination from Ohio

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Hawaii

#25. Idaho

- Moved from Hawaii to Idaho in 2019: 599

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Idaho to Hawaii in 2019: 1,294

--- #12 most common destination from Idaho

#24. Alabama

- Moved from Hawaii to Alabama in 2019: 668

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Hawaii in 2019: 502

--- #31 most common destination from Alabama

#23. Illinois

- Moved from Hawaii to Illinois in 2019: 767

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Hawaii in 2019: 568

--- #43 most common destination from Illinois

#22. Utah

- Moved from Hawaii to Utah in 2019: 773

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Hawaii in 2019: 772

--- #27 most common destination from Utah

#21. Kentucky

- Moved from Hawaii to Kentucky in 2019: 804

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to Hawaii in 2019: 471

--- #26 most common destination from Kentucky

You may also like: Best colleges in Hawaii

#20. Missouri

- Moved from Hawaii to Missouri in 2019: 875

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Hawaii in 2019: 729

--- #33 most common destination from Missouri

#19. Connecticut

- Moved from Hawaii to Connecticut in 2019: 912

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Hawaii in 2019: 414

--- #34 most common destination from Connecticut

#18. New Mexico

- Moved from Hawaii to New Mexico in 2019: 949

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Mexico to Hawaii in 2019: 402

--- #29 most common destination from New Mexico

#17. Maryland

- Moved from Hawaii to Maryland in 2019: 1,059

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Hawaii in 2019: 352

--- #40 most common destination from Maryland

#16. Michigan

- Moved from Hawaii to Michigan in 2019: 1,124

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Hawaii in 2019: 90

--- #48 most common destination from Michigan

You may also like: States where people in Hawaii are getting new jobs

#15. South Carolina

- Moved from Hawaii to South Carolina in 2019: 1,280

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 189

--- #43 most common destination from South Carolina

#14. New York

- Moved from Hawaii to New York in 2019: 1,301

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Hawaii in 2019: 1,940

--- #35 most common destination from New York

#13. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Hawaii to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,325

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Hawaii in 2019: 23

--- #49 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#12. Oklahoma

- Moved from Hawaii to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,531

--- 2.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to Hawaii in 2019: 131

--- #42 most common destination from Oklahoma

#11. Virginia

- Moved from Hawaii to Virginia in 2019: 1,807

--- 2.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 3,107

--- #22 most common destination from Virginia

You may also like: Countries Hawaii exports the most goods to

#10. Georgia

- Moved from Hawaii to Georgia in 2019: 2,069

--- 3.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Hawaii in 2019: 1,836

--- #28 most common destination from Georgia

#9. Colorado

- Moved from Hawaii to Colorado in 2019: 2,782

--- 4.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Hawaii in 2019: 2,190

--- #29 most common destination from Colorado

#8. Oregon

- Moved from Hawaii to Oregon in 2019: 2,798

--- 4.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to Hawaii in 2019: 1,613

--- #14 most common destination from Oregon

#7. North Carolina

- Moved from Hawaii to North Carolina in 2019: 2,955

--- 4.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 3,524

--- #20 most common destination from North Carolina

#6. Nevada

- Moved from Hawaii to Nevada in 2019: 3,612

--- 5.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Hawaii in 2019: 2,641

--- #9 most common destination from Nevada

You may also like: Famous actresses from Hawaii

#5. Florida

- Moved from Hawaii to Florida in 2019: 4,103

--- 6.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Hawaii in 2019: 1,858

--- #39 most common destination from Florida

#4. Arizona

- Moved from Hawaii to Arizona in 2019: 4,942

--- 7.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Hawaii in 2019: 803

--- #39 most common destination from Arizona

#3. Washington

- Moved from Hawaii to Washington in 2019: 5,855

--- 8.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Hawaii in 2019: 4,322

--- #13 most common destination from Washington

#2. Texas

- Moved from Hawaii to Texas in 2019: 6,977

--- 10.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Hawaii in 2019: 1,667

--- #42 most common destination from Texas

#1. California

- Moved from Hawaii to California in 2019: 11,985

--- 17.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Hawaii in 2019: 10,954

--- #19 most common destination from California

You may also like: Hawaii is the #2 slowest warming state since 1970