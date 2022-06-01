Tributes
After moving sand to protect his home, North Shore man continues to fight $92K fine

Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect...
Homeowner Todd Dunphy used an excavator to move tons of sand up Rocky Point Beach to protect his and his neighbor's homes.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:53 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources is giving a North Shore homeowner more time to fight a $92,000 fine.

In April, Todd Dunphy racked up violations when he used an excavator to build a sand berm behind his Rocky Point house without first getting permits, said officials.

State investigating after North Shore homeowner moves tons of sand in bid to protect property

Dunphy said he had little choice but to take matters into his own hands, in order to protect his and his neighbors’ homes.

Just three months prior, a neighboring home fell over an eroded sand bank.

After asking for more time to answer the violation, the board granted Dunphy a contested case hearing on Tuesday.

The board added it will now appoint a hearings officer to oversee the arguments but it is unclear how long it will take.

