Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

27-year-old in custody after escaping from Kahi Mohala

Visitations and funerals are being held for some of the victims in the Texas school shooting.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a week on the run, a patient who escaped from an Oahu behavioral health facility is back in state custody.

Police said they located 27-year-old Cordell Studley on Friday in Ala Moana.

Officials said he ran off from Kahi Mohala in Ewa Beach on May 20.

Studley had been placed in state care after being being acquitted of terroristic threatening by reason of insanity.

He now faces an escape charge.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
28-year-old man turns himself in following deadly moped crash in Kaaawa
The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.
Solo canoe paddler dies in apparent drowning off Waikiki
Kealakehe High School's Kea Kahoilua-Clebsch, left, and Punahou's Sascha Pakravan, right.
2 Hawaii seniors earn high national honor for their academic achievements
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Man, 57, dies in early-morning crash in Kapolei
Honolulu police respond to shooting near Victoria Street.
HPD: No one in custody as investigation into Thomas Square shooting continues

Latest News

The officer escaped unharmed.
Suspect slams into police cruiser after attempted break-in at Honolulu charter school
Ala Moana Center will soon host a pop-up market.
Pop-up market with more than 80 Hawaii vendors coming to Ala Moana Center
While this memorial day stretch is expected to be the busiest since COVID hit, it was anything...
Busy summer travel season kicks off with thousands of flight cancellations, delays
Midday Newscast: China not happy about US congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan