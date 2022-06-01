27-year-old in custody after escaping from Kahi Mohala

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a week on the run, a patient who escaped from an Oahu behavioral health facility is back in state custody.

Police said they located 27-year-old Cordell Studley on Friday in Ala Moana.

Officials said he ran off from Kahi Mohala in Ewa Beach on May 20.

Studley had been placed in state care after being being acquitted of terroristic threatening by reason of insanity.

He now faces an escape charge.

