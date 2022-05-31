Tributes
Solo canoe paddler dies in apparent drowning off Waikiki

The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.
The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.(Surfline.com)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died after apparently drowning in waters off Waikiki’s Kaimana Beach Monday afternoon.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said they responded just after 2:30 p.m. when it was reported there was an unconscious one-man outrigger canoe paddler in the water.

Lifeguards on jet skis brought the man to shore where CPR was performed.

Honolulu EMS took over with advanced life saving efforts, but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age and identity aren’t yet known.

