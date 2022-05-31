Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Massachusetts.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree Tuesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government’s anti-vaping policy.

Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales.

Despite Tuesday’s decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie.”

The government’s own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
28-year-old man turns himself in following deadly moped crash in Kaaawa
The rescue was caught on a livestream of a beach camera.
Solo canoe paddler dies in apparent drowning off Waikiki
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Man, 57, dies in early-morning crash in Kapolei
Kealakehe High School's Kea Kahoilua-Clebsch, left, and Punahou's Sascha Pakravan, right.
2 Hawaii seniors earn high national honor for their academic achievements
Shelee Kimura, Shelley Cramer, Louise Ing and Emily Porter named 2022 Outstanding Mother Honorees
Four women leaders recognized with Outstanding Mother Awards

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
WATCH: Home swept away amid Alaska river flooding
President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says