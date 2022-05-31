HPD: No one in custody as investigation into Thomas Square shooting continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the investigation continues into a fight and shooting near Thomas Square last week Thursday, Honolulu police confirmed the suspects previously arrested in that case are no longer in custody.

As of Monday, HPD said all of those taken in by police have either been released pending investigation or bailed out.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday when a group of young men got into a fight near the intersection of King and Victoria Streets.

During the commotion, a gunman opened fire on the group, seriously injuring two people.

That night, HPD arrested 21-year-old Calijah Maleko on suspicion of attempted murder. A day later, police arrested 18-year-old Tony Paleafei, who is now believed to be the shooter.

Both Maleko and Paleafei have been released pending investigation. Also arrested was 18-year-old Kapeneta Ito, who posted bail.

Details were limited on the suspected role a 15-year-old boy played in the incident, but he was not in police custody at last check.

