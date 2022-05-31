Tributes
High surf advisory issued for south shores as large, long-period swell builds

Your top local headlines for May 31, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:32 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for all south-facing shores as a large, long-period swell builds Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters said surf could reach up to 12 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that could make swimming difficult and dangerous.

This story will be updated.

