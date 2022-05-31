High surf advisory issued for south shores as large, long-period swell builds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for all south-facing shores as a large, long-period swell builds Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters said surf could reach up to 12 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that could make swimming difficult and dangerous.

