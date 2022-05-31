Forecast: Tracking deep tropical moisture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow Studios) -Did you get to see the amazing Hunter’s moon last night! It sure was a treat. It appeared brighter and more orange since it was rising not long after sunset sure making it appear to look like an October full moon. What can we expect for weather? An area of low pressure both at the surface and aloft lies far to the north of the state. This may bring up the instability over the state and lead to more widespread heavier rain for periods of time this week. Meanwhile a weak frontal boundary lies just north of the area. The front is expected to gradually dissipate today, with a new front then developing near or over the western islands tonight and Tuesday. The front will remain nearly stationary through Wednesday, before slowly edging eastward and weakening Wednesday night and Thursday. A new cold front is forecast to move southward into the state Friday and Saturday. Overall this pattern is expected to produce an extended period of light winds, with land and sea breezes common in most areas through Thursday.

Let’s talk surf: In the Country there is a High Surf Advisory. A moderate size, medium period north swell is peaking early this morning and will begin to slowly fade later today. Thus, the High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island today. A late week northwest to north moderate, medium period swell may again increase surf along north-facing shores to near the advisory levels. A mid week arrival of a small, long period south swell may bump up south-facing shore surf during the second half of the week. Eastern shore chop will remain very small due to a lack of any significant trade flow.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. And more weather updates starting afternoons and through evenings at 4 pm into 7 pm with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins . And late news at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.