Forecast: Big south swell triggers high surf alerts(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new south swell is rising today with surf heights exceeding High Surf Advisory levels and possibly reaching High Surf Warning levels late Tuesday afternoon. The current small northwest swell will slowly decline through the day with mainly background energy by Wednesday. A small, medium period north swell may fill in on Friday with a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain smaller than average due to the lack of strong trade winds.

Moderate trades will prevail through at least Thursday and may drop slightly heading into next weekend. The stable trade wind flow will focus modest showers over windward slopes, while sheltered leeward terrain, mainly on the Kona slopes of the Big Island, will experience afternoon clouds and a few showers.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

