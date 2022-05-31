2023 Polynesian Bowl to be broadcast live on NFL Network

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The next Polynesian Bowl will be getting a larger national audience.

The game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network in primetime, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

It kicks off Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 4 p.m. HST from Kunuiakea Stadium on the Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus.

“The impact of the Polynesian community throughout the National Football League is profound and extensive, and we look forward to providing a platform for the next generation of Polynesian talent to showcase their skills and talent,” Mark Quenzel, of the NFL, said in a statement.

About 70 Polynesians are registered in the NFL, including stars DeForest Buckner, Vita Vea, Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa.

Hawaii News Now is a partner of the Polynesian Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.