Trade winds to return for Memorial Day

Moderate trade winds are set to return Monday, but there’s still a chance of some afternoon cloud buildups but a lower chance of rain. The high cirrus clouds streaming over the islands should shift to the east, although they may linger over Hawaii Island until Tuesday. Otherwise, fair trade wind weather is expected for the remainder of the week with passing windward and mauka showers.

In surf, a new south swell is forecast to fill in Monday afternoon and exceed high surf advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf for north and west shores will be declining through midweek, with just a small medium period north swell possible later in the week. East shore surf will remain small and choppy.

