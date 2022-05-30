Tributes
Several Memorial Day ceremonies to take place in person once again to honor fallen heroes

Your top local headlines for May 30, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:01 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Memorial Day ceremonies will be held on Monday to honor our fallen heroes, including the mayor’s ceremony, which will be held in person for the first time in over two years.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers and members of the Boy and Girl Scouts of America donated and helped sew lei for all 38,000 graves at the cemetery. On Sunday, about a thousand scouts placed a flag and flower lei at every grave marker. They said the service member’s name and gave a salute at each site.

“Once you continue to say the name of that veteran, that veteran will never die because he’s been remembered,” said Gene Maestas, of Punchbowl public affairs.

“And it’s very important to teach that to the to the youngsters of America, so that they understand the sacrifice these individuals went through so that they can enjoy the freedoms that they enjoy today.”

LIST: Memorial Day ceremonies in Hawaii honor fallen service members

The scouts said they were honored to continue the tradition, after not being able to do it during the past two years.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be here to take care of the graves of those who gave their lives for our freedoms and that’s why we’re here today,” said Gary Hashimoto, scout leader.

“We just want to do a small part to honor them,” said Ty Sunahara, who is a member of Troop 49, which set a goal of donating 1,000 lei to the cause.

His son Jason said, “This is a very honorable day. And it’s very important. A lot of people don’t really recognize it that much. But honestly, it’s just it’s been a big part of our lives.”

Gov. David Ige will host another Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.

Over the weekend, more than 250 Girl Scouts and their families helped to prepare the cemetery.

They placed flags and lei on gravestones of interred veterans.

“Part of the Girl Scout tradition is of course teaching civics and understanding our patriotism and one of the things we think is important for the girls is to learn what veterans do for us and to honor them for their service,” said Shari Chang, CEO of Girl Scouts Hawaii.

The program begins at 12:45 p.m.

The Army will also hold a ceremony at Schofield Barracks. It gets underway at 11 a.m.

This story will be updated.

