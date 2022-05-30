Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat during strong currents on Crab Island.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:43 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAB ISLAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man drowned Sunday after he was swept away by currents on Crab Island.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the victim’s body was recovered Monday. Officials did not give further information about the victim but described him as a “young man” with a family that lives out of the country.

The OCSO said the man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat during strong currents on the island. The victim and his friends were reportedly having boat issues, so several of them jumped in the water to try to fix the problem. That’s when the current swept the man away.

The other four people involved were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the OCSO.

The OCSO reminded the public to be aware of strong currents and drop-offs on Crab Island, hazards that visitors may encounter at the popular tourist spot.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
18-year-old arrested for attempted murder in connection with shooting near Thomas Square
Health officials said Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to...
DOH links fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease to same Waikiki hotel
The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
Moped rider critically injured in Kaaawa crash; Kamehameha Highway shut down
After two years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is opening its borders to visitors in June.
After 2 years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is welcoming back visitors again
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Latest News

About a thousand Scouts of Hawaii members placed lei on gravestones at Punchbowl over the...
City holds Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl to honor fallen heroes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russians, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city
President Biden honors the fallen on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day: Biden honors the fallen
Former HPD deputy chief explained why overtime protocols were ignored.
Pressure on HPD to fill shifts led to lax overtime practices, former deputy chief says