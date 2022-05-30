Tributes
Man, 57, dies in early-morning crash in Kapolei

Your top local headlines for May 30, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old Waipahu man has died in a crash early Monday in Kapolei, Honolulu police.

It happened around 4:30 a.m.

According to police, the man was driving northbound on Hanua Street when he veered into a parked vehicle.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but it does not appear that speed, drugs or alcohol are factors.

This is the 22nd traffic death on Oahu this year. There were also 22 at the same time last year.

This story may be updated.

