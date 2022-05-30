Four women leaders recognized with Outstanding Mother Awards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Taking care of family while balancing career and community service can be challenging. Today, four women leaders were honored with Outstanding Mother Awards from the American Lung Association of Hawaii.

Dozens of donors and community members gathered at the Kahala Resort to celebrate motherhood and recognize Shelley Cramer, Vice President & General Manager of Saks Fifth Avenue, Louise Ing, partner in Dentons law firm, Shelee Kimura, President and CEO of Hawaiian Electric, and Emily Porter, Chief Operating Officer at developer MacNaughton Group. Each shared their motherhood journey.

“I will always tell my girls that they can do anything they set their mind to and if you ask them why they’ll tell you because I’m their mother,” Cramer said.

“It is important for us to raise a better generation and to have this generation then learn how to raise an even better generation than before. And that includes just being aware of how our government works, what’s important about democracy, educating, learning history, learning what we need to confront in our history and make better,” Ing said.

The event aims to raise money and awareness to fight lung disease -- lung cancer is the no. 1 cancer killer of women.

To help, visit lung.org.

