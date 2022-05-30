Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Four women leaders recognized with Outstanding Mother Awards

Four women leaders recognized with Outstanding Mother Awards
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:44 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Taking care of family while balancing career and community service can be challenging. Today, four women leaders were honored with Outstanding Mother Awards from the American Lung Association of Hawaii.

Dozens of donors and community members gathered at the Kahala Resort to celebrate motherhood and recognize Shelley Cramer, Vice President & General Manager of Saks Fifth Avenue, Louise Ing, partner in Dentons law firm, Shelee Kimura, President and CEO of Hawaiian Electric, and Emily Porter, Chief Operating Officer at developer MacNaughton Group. Each shared their motherhood journey.

“I will always tell my girls that they can do anything they set their mind to and if you ask them why they’ll tell you because I’m their mother,” Cramer said.

“It is important for us to raise a better generation and to have this generation then learn how to raise an even better generation than before. And that includes just being aware of how our government works, what’s important about democracy, educating, learning history, learning what we need to confront in our history and make better,” Ing said.

The event aims to raise money and awareness to fight lung disease -- lung cancer is the no. 1 cancer killer of women.

To help, visit lung.org.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials said Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to...
DOH links fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease to same Waikiki hotel
Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
18-year-old arrested for attempted murder in connection with shooting near Thomas Square
Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is accusing former partner Hunt Companies of lavish spending.
Financial divorce over $1B public housing redevelopment includes claims of lavish spending
Officials said surveys of HPD administrators show inconsistent interpretation and application...
City audit finds inconsistent, ‘ineffective’ oversight of overtime at HPD as costs soar

Latest News

Former HPD deputy chief explained why overtime protocols were ignored.
Pressure on HPD to fill shifts led to lax overtime practices
Slayter said there was 1,386 collisions statewide over the last five years during Memorial Day...
Especially during Memorial Day weekend, police urge sober driving
HNN
Police to be out in force on the roads this holiday weekend in hopes of deterring drunk driving
The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
Moped rider critically injured in Kaaawa crash; Kamehameha Highway shut down