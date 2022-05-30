Tributes
Forecast: Trade winds to slowly strengthen on this Memorial Day

Guy Hagi's Memorial Day forecast.
Guy Hagi's Memorial Day forecast.(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually strengthen Monday.

The trades are expected to become locally breezy from Tuesday through mid-week.

The atmosphere will also become stable and dry this week, so expect some low clouds and brief showers over windward and mauka areas, mainly late at night and during the early-morning hours.

The next south swell will fill in Monday afternoon and evening, likely exceeding high surf advisory levels from Tuesday into Wednesday.

A medium-period northwest swell is expected to hold into Monday. Northwest swell energy will slowly decline through the week and flatten out by Thursday.

A small, medium-period north swell may fill in on Friday with a slight bump to surf heights along north-facing shores.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy this week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

