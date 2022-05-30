Forecast: Trade winds to slowly strengthen, another big south swell on the way

Tributes
Forecast: Trade winds slowly strengthen, another big south swell on the way
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds to gradually strengthen today. The trades are expected to become locally breezy from Tuesday through mid-week. The atmosphere will also become stable and dry this week, so expect some low clouds and brief showers over windward and mauka areas, mainly late at night and during the early morning hours.

The next south swell will fill in Monday afternoon and evening, likely exceeding High Surf Advisory levels from Tuesday into Wednesday. A medium period northwest swell is expected to hold into Monday. Northwest swell energy will slowly decline through the week and flatten out by Thursday. A small, medium period north swell may fill in on Friday with a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy this week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

