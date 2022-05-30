Especially during Memorial Day weekend, police urge sober driving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to Honolulu Police Department, over the last five years, there were 12 fatal car crashes during Memorial Day Weekend.

HPD’s Captain James Slayter said six of the fatal crashes occurred on Oahu.

Officials want to remind the public to be mindful before getting behind the wheel.

Drive sober, safe, and focused. “It’s not just this statistic, like every one of these people, is either a friend, a family member or a coworker, that’s a person. Right?” Slayter said. “So, if we lost 12 people, would you be okay with losing 12 people over the last five years?”

“I don’t think so.”

Slayter said there was 1,386 collisions statewide over the last five years during Memorial Day weekend.

About a quarter of them resulted in serious injury.

“It’s not just the fatality numbers, it’s still life changing events, these collisions where people don’t act the same because of these injuries.”

Slayter said in 2021, there were 289 crashes and two were fatal.

On Maui, Kahiau Hill was the passenger in an SUV driven by a 16-year-old boy.

Maui Police said both teens were ejected when the vehicle crashed into a raised curb then rolled over.

In Waikiki, a red Ford Mustang continued to speed down Kalakaua during a police pursuit before knocking over a lamp post and crashing into an ironwood tree

The 39-year-old driver died at the scene.

Last February, a speeding car plowed into a parked car in Waianae killing Stuart Hanakahi’s 7-year-old daughter Leah Hanakahi and her mom, Kelsey Palisbo.

“Everybody’s trying to spend time with their families and I just can’t say enough of how mindful you have to be,” said Hanakahi. “Think about other people but don’t be selfish.”

Honolulu Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

His teen daughter, Shaylee Hanakahi was critically injured from the crash graduated from high school this year.

“That is one of the biggest milestones ever that you would want your mom to see,” said Hanakahi. “To see you at your graduation and she didn’t have that chance because of the choice that somebody made to get behind that wheel and drink and drive.”

HPD encourages parents to talk with their teens especially before they drive out to different graduation parties or hang out with friends this summer.

