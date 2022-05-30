Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school

A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school. (Source: WCVB)
By Peter Eliopoulos
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:56 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB) – A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school.

For the past week, Stephen Mandile has been standing in front of Whitin Middle School holding a homemade sign that reads, “Choose kindness always.”

Although the sign is simple, Mandile’s mission is not.

“That feeling of, you know, the world’s kind of beating you down and you’re looking for a little ray of hope, that’s all we’re trying to do,” Mandile said.

He’s now known to students as “the kindness guy” and has even brought teachers to tears.

Mandile’s daughter Jessica said bullying has recently gotten out of hand at the school, and her dad’s positive messages nearly bring her to tears.

Fellow parents are also feeling the love.

“[The students] have a hard day sometimes. So, if they see something positive, it’s good for them,” parent Renee Smith said.

Mandile said he has talked to the school’s principal about other ways to help, and he now has plans to read to students as well.

“We believe, you know, being kind, you can never make a mistake doing that, it’s always the right choice,” Mandile said.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
18-year-old arrested for attempted murder in connection with shooting near Thomas Square
Health officials said Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to...
DOH links fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease to same Waikiki hotel
The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
Moped rider critically injured in Kaaawa crash; Kamehameha Highway shut down
After two years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is opening its borders to visitors in June.
After 2 years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is welcoming back visitors again
Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4

Latest News

Former HPD deputy chief explained why overtime protocols were ignored.
Pressure on HPD to fill shifts led to lax overtime practices
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most...
DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash
About a thousand Scouts of Hawaii members placed lei on gravestones at Punchbowl over the...
Several Memorial Day ceremonies to take place in person once again to honor fallen heroes
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
LIVE: Biden honors fallen soldiers at Arlington