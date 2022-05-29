With restoration complete, historic Ford Island Control Tower to reopen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being closed to the public for decades, a piece of Pearl Harbor history is finally reopening to the public.

A blessing was held Saturday to mark the reopening of the restored Ford Island Control Tower.

The historic tower sat as “a silent witness” to the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor. It stands 168 feet tall and includes a restored elevator, upper cab, and full circle view from the observation deck.

Work to restore the tower began in 2010 at a cost of more than $7 million.

“I’d encourage anybody to come up here. I’ve never seen Ford Island from this vantage point. It’s just a whole different perspective and this is was under construction during the attack on December 7, completed next spring. Not only was it the aviation control tower, but it was one of the only places you could see the entire Pearl Harbor,” Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh of the Maritime Headquarters, U.S. Pacific Fleet, said.

Tours opens to the public on Monday. The tour also includes access to the Operations Building and its bottom floor, along with a self-guided tour of the Museum’s new firehouse exhibit.

