HPD makes another arrest in connection with Thomas Square shooting

Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police made another arrest in connection with the shooting Thursday night near Thomas Square that left four people injured.

Authorities said 18-year-old Tony Paleafei is now in custody suspected of shooting three people, two of which were teens, outside a graduation ceremony.

Officers arrested Paleafei on Friday at 3:50 p.m.

On Thursday, HPD originally arrested Calijah Maleko on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. At the time police said the 21-year-old was believed to be the gunman who shot those three people.

Following the incident, a 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to his lower body. Two others, who are 17 and 20, were seriously injured with gunshot wounds to their torso and leg, respectively.

A fourth person, a 49-year-old man who tried to intervene, was injured in an assault and has been released from the hospital.

Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4

Meanwhile, two other suspects were booked on suspicion of third-degree assault. One suspect was identified as 18-year-old Kapanata Ito, but the other has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

Police said they have not recovered any weapons.

HNN has put in a media request to officials asking for more clarification on the arrests — including whether or not Meleko is still a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

