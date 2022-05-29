Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Prosecutors: Chicago woman admitted smothering daughter, 8

Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old...
Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, Amaria Osby.(Source: Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say a Chicago woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her eighth birthday while the girl screamed “Momma, stop,” because she believed her daughter didn’t love her anymore.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andreal Hagler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby. The girl was found dead in their apartment Wednesday.

While in custody, Hagler admitted that, the night before, she and Amaria said their prayers before bed around 8 or 9 p.m., and then she began doing PCP and smothered Amaria with a plastic bag, as her daughter screamed “Momma, stop.”

Hagler is being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is accusing former partner Hunt Companies of lavish spending.
Financial divorce over $1B public housing redevelopment includes claims of lavish spending
According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, the state saw nearly 9,000 new...
Experts: COVID cases are soaring ― and the surge could continue through the summer
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Travelers advised to arrive early as long lines snake around Honolulu airport

Latest News

Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
HPD makes another arrest in connection with Thomas Square shooting
High surf advisory for Memorial Day weekend on south facing shores
As many flock to beaches for Memorial Day weekend, Ocean Safety urges vigilance
After 2 years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is welcoming back visitors again
After 2 years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is welcoming back visitors again
As many flock to beaches for Memorial Day weekend, Ocean Safety urges vigilance
As many flock to beaches for Memorial Day weekend, Ocean Safety urges vigilance