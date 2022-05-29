Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested

Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping. His alleged victim, a passenger in the car, caused the crash that resulted in his arrest.(Source: Gray News)
By Raghad Hamad and Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Florida responded to a single-car crash that resulted in the arrest of a man for kidnapping.

The crash happened around 4:29 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. The driver involved was arrested for allegedly taking a woman against her will.

Police say the victim was a passenger and caused the vehicle to crash, WCTV reports.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was medically cleared and taken to Leon County Jail, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is accusing former partner Hunt Companies of lavish spending.
Financial divorce over $1B public housing redevelopment includes claims of lavish spending
According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, the state saw nearly 9,000 new...
Experts: COVID cases are soaring ― and the surge could continue through the summer
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Travelers advised to arrive early as long lines snake around Honolulu airport
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Latest News

Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
18-year-old arrested for attempted murder in connection with shooting near Thomas Square
British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge actor Kevin Spacey with four...
Kevin Spacey to face 4 sexual assault charges in Britain
The 25-year-old suspect is facing animal cruelty charges.
Four dogs died in car while woman ate lunch, police say
The cause of the blast is still being investigated.
5 people, including 4 kids, killed in Pa. house explosion