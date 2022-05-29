Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say six people were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night.

A police statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.

Eames says several gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries are life threatening.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released but most were believed to be teenagers and young adults.

Eames said large groups of juveniles were walking around the downtown area and it’s believed the shooting took place from within that group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
Health officials said Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to...
DOH links fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease to same Waikiki hotel
Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
18-year-old arrested for attempted murder in connection with shooting near Thomas Square
The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is accusing former partner Hunt Companies of lavish spending.
Financial divorce over $1B public housing redevelopment includes claims of lavish spending
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Travelers advised to arrive early as long lines snake around Honolulu airport

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, makes a pit stop during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at...
Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 win
Officials said surveys of HPD administrators show inconsistent interpretation and application...
City audit finds inconsistent, ‘ineffective’ oversight of overtime at HPD as costs soar
Hundreds expected to attend Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl
Preparations underway for in-person Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl