As many flock to beaches for Memorial Day weekend, Ocean Safety urges vigilance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As many flock to beaches this Memorial Day weekend, Honolulu Ocean Safety is urging vigilance as high surf advisory remains in effect until Sunday.

As of 3:30 p.m. lifeguards said they made over 100 rescues — 33 on Oahu’s south facing shores — as of Saturday afternoon on all shores.

A high surf advisory is in effect for south facing shores across the state from noon Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Honolulu National Weather Service.

Officials said waves reached up to 10 feet at its peak.

Ocean Safety also made 3,545 preventative actions.

Beachgoers, especially visitors who are unfamiliar with ocean conditions, should use caution and be alert for strong breaking waves and currents.

“For sure for the next couple days ocean safety will ramp up a little bit, we’ll have some extra teams on duty,” said Ocean Safety chief John Kamalei Titchen. “We may have to go to overtime to make sure people are safe and that’s really the message that we wanna send is to ensure everybody stays safe and has a great time.”

Ocean safety is also advising those who are planning to go out in the water to have an exit strategy in case trouble arises.

