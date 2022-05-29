Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As many flock to beaches for Memorial Day weekend, Ocean Safety urges vigilance

As many flock to beaches this Memorial Day weekend, Honolulu Ocean Safety is urging vigilance as high surf advisory remains in effect until Sunday.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As many flock to beaches this Memorial Day weekend, Honolulu Ocean Safety is urging vigilance as high surf advisory remains in effect until Sunday.

As of 3:30 p.m. lifeguards said they made over 100 rescues — 33 on Oahu’s south facing shores — as of Saturday afternoon on all shores.

A high surf advisory is in effect for south facing shores across the state from noon Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Honolulu National Weather Service.

Officials said waves reached up to 10 feet at its peak.

Ocean Safety also made 3,545 preventative actions.

Beachgoers, especially visitors who are unfamiliar with ocean conditions, should use caution and be alert for strong breaking waves and currents.

“For sure for the next couple days ocean safety will ramp up a little bit, we’ll have some extra teams on duty,” said Ocean Safety chief John Kamalei Titchen. “We may have to go to overtime to make sure people are safe and that’s really the message that we wanna send is to ensure everybody stays safe and has a great time.”

Ocean safety is also advising those who are planning to go out in the water to have an exit strategy in case trouble arises.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is accusing former partner Hunt Companies of lavish spending.
Financial divorce over $1B public housing redevelopment includes claims of lavish spending
According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, the state saw nearly 9,000 new...
Experts: COVID cases are soaring ― and the surge could continue through the summer
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Travelers advised to arrive early as long lines snake around Honolulu airport

Latest News

Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
HPD makes another arrest in connection with Thomas Square shooting
After 2 years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is welcoming back visitors again
After 2 years of strict COVID restrictions, Japan is welcoming back visitors again
As many flock to beaches for Memorial Day weekend, Ocean Safety urges vigilance
As many flock to beaches for Memorial Day weekend, Ocean Safety urges vigilance
Health officials said Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to...
DOH links fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease to same Waikiki hotel