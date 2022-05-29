LIST: Memorial Day ceremonies in Hawaii honor fallen service members

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Memorial Day weekend!

The federal holiday offers a time to commemorate those who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

The public is invited to Memorial Day ceremonies to honor fallen veterans.

Here’s a look at some of the events taking place on Monday:

OAHU

71st Mayor’s Memorial Day ceremony at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl

Full program begins at 8:30 a.m.

Onsite parking at Puowaina will be extremely limited. Additional public parking is available at two nearby schools: Abraham Lincoln Elementary and Robert Louis Stevenson Middle. Courtesy shuttle service to Puowaina from these schools are available.

Handi-Van reserved rides and licensed/marked taxi cabs will be allowed to drive into the cemetery for drop-offs.

Public parking also available at the Frank Fasi Municipal Building Lot, with special TheBus route 123 service from the nearby Alapai Transit Center up to Puowaina. Parking is free, but bus fares apply. The first bus from Alapai Transit Center will depart 7 a.m. with three additional trips to Puowaina leaving every 20 minutes. The final bus will depart at 8 a.m. Return trips from Puowaina to Alapai will begin promptly at the end of the ceremony.



Governor’s Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Plaza in Kaneohe

This event will take place at Memorial Plaza, Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery. Program is set to begin at 12:45 p.m with musical prelude by the 111th Army Band of the Hawaii Army National Guard.

Civilian attendees are asked to wear aloha attire. Military attendees are asked to dress in Class B or equivalent attire.

Shuttle service is available from the National Guard vans from 11:30 a.m. The vans can pick guests up from the City Bus Stop, in the parking lots and take you to Memorial Plaza. At the end of the event, the van will also take you back to your mode of transporation.

Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Schofield Post Cemetery

The Army will hold an intimate ceremony at the Post Cemetery starting at 11 a.m.

Visitors who do not possess a military ID should enter Schofield through Lyman Gate on Kunia Road, where they will be subject to an installation security background check.

All vehicle occupants 16 years of age and older must present a valid state or government photo ID. The vehicle driver must provide a current driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and safety check

The Shinnyo lantern floating Hawaii: Space to Heal interactive experience

The iconic lantern floating ceremony returns this year, however, it’s moving from Ala Moana Beach to the Shinnyo-en Hawaii temple grounds.

Reservations are needed. If you can’t be there in person, check out the live broadcast on May 30 from 6:30 p.m to 7 p.m. here.

MAUI

Memorial Day ceremony in Makawao

A program will be held at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the presentation of florals for monuments, followed by a “shower of flowers” dropped by helicopter.

Parking will be available across the cemetery, with handicap parking only at the cemetery.

Kauai

Memorial Day ceremony in Lihue

The ceremony will take place at the Kauai Veterans Cemetery in Hanapepe beginning at 10 a.m.

Congressman Kai Kahele will be a key note speaker.

