DOH links fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease to same Waikiki hotel

Health officials said Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to...
Health officials said Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to Legionella bacteria, and it cannot spread from person to person.(CDC/MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has confirmed a fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease in a guest who stayed at the Grand Islander Hotel in Waikiki.

Officials said a person visiting Hawaii was diagnosed with the disease on May 23. The individual’s stay at the hotel began on April 25.

This fifth confirmation comes as four prior cases were detected at the same hotel over the last 11 months.

DOH said the first case was diagnosed in June 2021, the second case was diagnosed on March 6 or 7, the third case was diagnosed on April 2, and the fourth case was diagnosed on April 26.

Health officials said Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to Legionella bacteria, and it cannot spread from person to person.

In a statement the Grand Islander said:

“Our top priority at The Grand Islander is to provide a safe environment for our owners, guests, and team members. We have been working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health as they conduct their investigation. We have also engaged leading experts and under their direction and are implementing additional precautionary measures at The Grand Islander to ensure our safeguards are in line with best practices.”

Individuals who stayed at the Grand Islander and developed symptoms are encouraged to report the illness to DOH’s Disease Outbreak and Control Division Disease Reporting Line at (808) 586-4586.

