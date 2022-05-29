Tributes
Brief break in the trade winds, light scattered showers Sunday

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered light showers.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Trade winds will decrease briefly Sunday as a front passing far northwest pushes a high pressure ridge closer to the state. The winds will be light enough for localized land and sea breezes. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but light leeward showers may be possible during the afternoon. There’s also a band of high clouds that will obscure the sun from time to time through Sunday. Trade winds should being building back on Monday.

A high surf advisory will remain posted overnight for the south-facing shores of all islands, but waves should fall just below advisory levels by daybreak Sunday. A larger south swell is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. There’s a moderate northwest swell that will bring a small boost to wave heights for north shores. East shore surf will be declining with the slowing trade winds.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

