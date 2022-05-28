Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Travelers advised to arrive early as long lines snake around Honolulu airport

Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With many people traveling for Memorial Day weekend, the state Department of Transportation is advising fliers to arrive early.

Officials especially advised travelers flying out of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to arrive at least three hours before your scheduled flight.

DOT said the high influx in travel during Memorial Day weekend is causing long lines at TSA checkpoints.

Officials also warn people that airport parking structures could also fill up quickly as travel is expected to be heavy for both mainland bound and interisland flights.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police respond to shooting near near Thomas Square Park.
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds in Honolulu shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Hawaii COVID testing expert says 5-day isolation guidance isn’t enough to prevent spread of virus

Latest News

Children can receive free summer meals regardless of public school enrollment status.
LIST: 83 Hawaii public schools to serve free summer meals for keiki
Honolulu police respond to shooting near near Thomas Square Park.
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds in Honolulu shooting
According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, the state saw nearly 9,000 new...
Experts: COVID cases are soaring ― and the surge could continue through the summer
Waikiki was crowded with visitors on May 14.
Midday Newscast: Hawaii visitor arrivals near pre-pandemic levels