Travelers advised to arrive early as long lines snake around Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With many people traveling for Memorial Day weekend, the state Department of Transportation is advising fliers to arrive early.

Officials especially advised travelers flying out of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to arrive at least three hours before your scheduled flight.

DOT said the high influx in travel during Memorial Day weekend is causing long lines at TSA checkpoints.

Officials also warn people that airport parking structures could also fill up quickly as travel is expected to be heavy for both mainland bound and interisland flights.

