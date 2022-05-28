The tradition continues, thousands of fresh lei made for Memorial Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sweet smell of plumeria filled Honolulu Hale Friday morning as everyone worked together sewing lei in preparation for Memorial Day.

Dozens of volunteers, including Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, brought in vibrant pink and yellow flowers along with ti leaves.

Officials estimate more than 38,000 lei were made at various parks on Oahu.

The lei will be placed on grave sites at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Memorial Day.

“Memorial day is to remember who gave their lives during our nation’s war,” said volunteer Annie Lam.

“I believe that these are heroes, there’s a lot of significance on what they’ve done for our nation. So we are giving back to honor them.”

Residents are still able to drop of pre-made lei on Saturday at Punchbowl from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

