Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

The tradition continues, thousands of fresh lei made for Memorial Day

The sweet smell of plumeria filled Honolulu Hale.
The sweet smell of plumeria filled Honolulu Hale.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sweet smell of plumeria filled Honolulu Hale Friday morning as everyone worked together sewing lei in preparation for Memorial Day.

Dozens of volunteers, including Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, brought in vibrant pink and yellow flowers along with ti leaves.

Officials estimate more than 38,000 lei were made at various parks on Oahu.

The lei will be placed on grave sites at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Memorial Day.

“Memorial day is to remember who gave their lives during our nation’s war,” said volunteer Annie Lam.

“I believe that these are heroes, there’s a lot of significance on what they’ve done for our nation. So we are giving back to honor them.”

Residents are still able to drop of pre-made lei on Saturday at Punchbowl from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Hawaii COVID testing expert says 5-day isolation guidance isn’t enough to prevent spread of virus
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

The Hawaii Democratic Party kicked off its state convention today with a forum featuring...
Democratic gubernatorial candidates pitch platforms at party convention
Hawaii public schools are using outdated active shooter training, security experts say
Candidates for Lt. Governor talk school safety.
Democratic LG candidates take on school safety, firearms in Waikiki forum
In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
Report: Major repairs needed to Red Hill facility in order to safely empty fuel tanks