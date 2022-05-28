Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: 3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting

FILE PHOTO - Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North...
FILE PHOTO - Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:22 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a suburb west of Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that police say a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin.

Police say the 34-year-old man was shot twice in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition while the 31-year-old woman was shot in the elbow and in good condition.

Authorities say a third person was also struck by gunfire and is in good condition.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Hawaii COVID testing expert says 5-day isolation guidance isn’t enough to prevent spread of virus
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

The sweet smell of plumeria filled Honolulu Hale.
The tradition continues, thousands of fresh lei made for Memorial Day
National Rifle Association executive vice president Wayne LaPierre speaks during the Leadership...
As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains
The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is accusing former partner Hunt Companies of lavish spending.
Public housing dispute over $1B redevelopment raises accusations of lavish spending
The Hawaii Democratic Party kicked off its state convention today with a forum featuring...
Gubernatorial candidates Green, Cayetano pitch platforms at democratic party convention