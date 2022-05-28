Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

LIST: 83 Hawaii public schools to serve free summer meals for keiki

Children can receive free summer meals regardless of public school enrollment status.
Children can receive free summer meals regardless of public school enrollment status.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Education announced Friday that 83 public schools will serve free summer meals to those 18 and younger.

According to the DOE, the Seamless Summer Option program will serve meals at schools Monday through Friday beginning June 1.

In addition, children can receive free meals regardless of public school enrollment status.

Here are the participating schools:

OAHU
  • Anuenue School
  • August Ahrens Elementary
  • Ben Parker Elementary
  • Blanche Pope Elementary
  • Dole Middle
  • Ewa Makai Middle
  • Farrington High
  • Fern Elementary
  • Hauula Elementary
  • Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind (closed site)
  • Heeia Elemenetary
  • Hokulani Elementary
  • Iliahi Elementary
  • Kaala Elementary
  • Kaewai Elementary
  • Kahaluu Elementary
  • Kahuku Elementary
  • Kahuku High & Intermediate
  • Kailua High
  • Kaimuki High
  • Kalakaua Middle
  • Kalihi Elementary
  • Kalihi Waena Elementary
  • Kaneohe Elementary
  • Kapalama Elementary
  • Kapolei High
  • Kapunahala Elementary
  • Kauluwela Elementary
  • King Intermediate
  • Kuhio Elementary
  • Laie Elementary
  • Leihoku Elementary
  • Maemae Elementary
  • Maili Elementary
  • Makaha Elementary
  • Nanaikapono Elementary
  • Nanakuli Elementary
  • Nanakuli High & Intermediate
  • Palolo Elementary
  • Pearl City Elementary
  • Princess Ruth Keelikolani Middle
  • Puohala Elementary
  • Puuhale Elementary
  • Roosevelt High
  • Stevenson Middle
  • Waialua High & Intermediate
  • Waianae Elementary
  • Waianae Intermediate
  • Waianae High
  • Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate
  • Wheeler Elementary
  • Wheeler Middle
HAWAII ISLAND
  • DeSilva Elementary
  • Hilo High
  • Honokaa High & Intermediate
  • Kau High & Pahala Intermediate
  • Kalanianaole Elementary & Intermediate
  • Kaumana Elementary
  • Keaau Elementary
  • Keaau High
  • Keaau Middle
  • Kelakehe High
  • Keaukaha Elementary
  • Keonepoko Elementary
  • Kohala Elementary
  • Kohala High
  • Kohala Middle
  • Mountain View Elementary
  • Naalehu Elementary & Intermediate
  • Pahoa High & Inter.
  • Waiakea High
  • Waiakea Intermediate
  • Waimea Elementary
KAUAI
  • Kapaa Elementary
  • Kekaha Elementary
  • King Kaumualii Elementary
MAUI
  • Kalama Elementary
  • Kihei Elementary
  • King Kekaulike High
  • Lokelani Intermediate
MOLOKAI
  • Kaunakakai Elementary
  • Molokai Middle
  • Molokai High

According to DOE, last year’s summer program served 403,840 summer meals statewide at approximately 80 school locations.

“Good nutrition is vital to the health and development of our growing keiki and summer food service programs help to ensure that meals are available for all school-aged children during the summer break,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

“We encourage our parents to make these meals part of your child’s summer schedules to give them balanced and nutritious options. We thank our devoted cafeteria staff and administrators and our federal partners for making this program possible each year.”

DOE said schools can opt to serve breakfast, lunch, or both meals. For special diet accommodations, please email specialdiets@k12.hi.us.

In addition, summer meals will no longer be offered in “Grab & Go” containers and will return to on-campus dining only, the standard format used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first school to serve summer meals will be Dole Middle School on June 1.

To view serving locations or contact the nearest participating school for more details, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police respond to shooting near near Thomas Square Park.
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds in Honolulu shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Hawaii COVID testing expert says 5-day isolation guidance isn’t enough to prevent spread of virus

Latest News

Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Travelers advised to arrive early as long lines snake around Honolulu airport
Honolulu police respond to shooting near near Thomas Square Park.
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds in Honolulu shooting
According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, the state saw nearly 9,000 new...
Experts: COVID cases are soaring ― and the surge could continue through the summer
Waikiki was crowded with visitors on May 14.
Midday Newscast: Hawaii visitor arrivals near pre-pandemic levels