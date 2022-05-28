LIST: 83 Hawaii public schools to serve free summer meals for keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Education announced Friday that 83 public schools will serve free summer meals to those 18 and younger.
According to the DOE, the Seamless Summer Option program will serve meals at schools Monday through Friday beginning June 1.
In addition, children can receive free meals regardless of public school enrollment status.
Here are the participating schools:
OAHU
- Anuenue School
- August Ahrens Elementary
- Ben Parker Elementary
- Blanche Pope Elementary
- Dole Middle
- Ewa Makai Middle
- Farrington High
- Fern Elementary
- Hauula Elementary
- Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind (closed site)
- Heeia Elemenetary
- Hokulani Elementary
- Iliahi Elementary
- Kaala Elementary
- Kaewai Elementary
- Kahaluu Elementary
- Kahuku Elementary
- Kahuku High & Intermediate
- Kailua High
- Kaimuki High
- Kalakaua Middle
- Kalihi Elementary
- Kalihi Waena Elementary
- Kaneohe Elementary
- Kapalama Elementary
- Kapolei High
- Kapunahala Elementary
- Kauluwela Elementary
- King Intermediate
- Kuhio Elementary
- Laie Elementary
- Leihoku Elementary
- Maemae Elementary
- Maili Elementary
- Makaha Elementary
- Nanaikapono Elementary
- Nanakuli Elementary
- Nanakuli High & Intermediate
- Palolo Elementary
- Pearl City Elementary
- Princess Ruth Keelikolani Middle
- Puohala Elementary
- Puuhale Elementary
- Roosevelt High
- Stevenson Middle
- Waialua High & Intermediate
- Waianae Elementary
- Waianae Intermediate
- Waianae High
- Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate
- Wheeler Elementary
- Wheeler Middle
HAWAII ISLAND
- DeSilva Elementary
- Hilo High
- Honokaa High & Intermediate
- Kau High & Pahala Intermediate
- Kalanianaole Elementary & Intermediate
- Kaumana Elementary
- Keaau Elementary
- Keaau High
- Keaau Middle
- Kelakehe High
- Keaukaha Elementary
- Keonepoko Elementary
- Kohala Elementary
- Kohala High
- Kohala Middle
- Mountain View Elementary
- Naalehu Elementary & Intermediate
- Pahoa High & Inter.
- Waiakea High
- Waiakea Intermediate
- Waimea Elementary
KAUAI
- Kapaa Elementary
- Kekaha Elementary
- King Kaumualii Elementary
MAUI
- Kalama Elementary
- Kihei Elementary
- King Kekaulike High
- Lokelani Intermediate
MOLOKAI
- Kaunakakai Elementary
- Molokai Middle
- Molokai High
According to DOE, last year’s summer program served 403,840 summer meals statewide at approximately 80 school locations.
“Good nutrition is vital to the health and development of our growing keiki and summer food service programs help to ensure that meals are available for all school-aged children during the summer break,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.
“We encourage our parents to make these meals part of your child’s summer schedules to give them balanced and nutritious options. We thank our devoted cafeteria staff and administrators and our federal partners for making this program possible each year.”
DOE said schools can opt to serve breakfast, lunch, or both meals. For special diet accommodations, please email specialdiets@k12.hi.us.
In addition, summer meals will no longer be offered in “Grab & Go” containers and will return to on-campus dining only, the standard format used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first school to serve summer meals will be Dole Middle School on June 1.
To view serving locations or contact the nearest participating school for more details, click here.
