LIST: 83 Hawaii public schools to serve free summer meals for keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Education announced Friday that 83 public schools will serve free summer meals to those 18 and younger.

According to the DOE, the Seamless Summer Option program will serve meals at schools Monday through Friday beginning June 1.

In addition, children can receive free meals regardless of public school enrollment status.

Here are the participating schools:

OAHU

Anuenue School

August Ahrens Elementary

Ben Parker Elementary

Blanche Pope Elementary

Dole Middle

Ewa Makai Middle

Farrington High

Fern Elementary

Hauula Elementary

Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind (closed site)

Heeia Elemenetary

Hokulani Elementary

Iliahi Elementary

Kaala Elementary

Kaewai Elementary

Kahaluu Elementary

Kahuku Elementary

Kahuku High & Intermediate

Kailua High

Kaimuki High

Kalakaua Middle

Kalihi Elementary

Kalihi Waena Elementary

Kaneohe Elementary

Kapalama Elementary

Kapolei High

Kapunahala Elementary

Kauluwela Elementary

King Intermediate

Kuhio Elementary

Laie Elementary

Leihoku Elementary

Maemae Elementary

Maili Elementary

Makaha Elementary

Nanaikapono Elementary

Nanakuli Elementary

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Palolo Elementary

Pearl City Elementary

Princess Ruth Keelikolani Middle

Puohala Elementary

Puuhale Elementary

Roosevelt High

Stevenson Middle

Waialua High & Intermediate

Waianae Elementary

Waianae Intermediate

Waianae High

Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate

Wheeler Elementary

Wheeler Middle

HAWAII ISLAND

DeSilva Elementary

Hilo High

Honokaa High & Intermediate

Kau High & Pahala Intermediate

Kalanianaole Elementary & Intermediate

Kaumana Elementary

Keaau Elementary

Keaau High

Keaau Middle

Kelakehe High

Keaukaha Elementary

Keonepoko Elementary

Kohala Elementary

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Mountain View Elementary

Naalehu Elementary & Intermediate

Pahoa High & Inter.

Waiakea High

Waiakea Intermediate

Waimea Elementary

KAUAI

Kapaa Elementary

Kekaha Elementary

King Kaumualii Elementary

MAUI

Kalama Elementary

Kihei Elementary

King Kekaulike High

Lokelani Intermediate

MOLOKAI

Kaunakakai Elementary

Molokai Middle

Molokai High

According to DOE, last year’s summer program served 403,840 summer meals statewide at approximately 80 school locations.

“Good nutrition is vital to the health and development of our growing keiki and summer food service programs help to ensure that meals are available for all school-aged children during the summer break,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

“We encourage our parents to make these meals part of your child’s summer schedules to give them balanced and nutritious options. We thank our devoted cafeteria staff and administrators and our federal partners for making this program possible each year.”

DOE said schools can opt to serve breakfast, lunch, or both meals. For special diet accommodations, please email specialdiets@k12.hi.us.

In addition, summer meals will no longer be offered in “Grab & Go” containers and will return to on-campus dining only, the standard format used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first school to serve summer meals will be Dole Middle School on June 1.

To view serving locations or contact the nearest participating school for more details, click here.

