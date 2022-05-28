Lighter trades, big surf to start the holiday weekend

Trade winds will become lighter through the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Clouds and showers will still favor windward and mauka areas, but the winds may become light enough for localized afternoon sea breezes that could allow for clouds and pop-up showers for parched leeward areas, although any shower activity will be light. High clouds will stream over the islands through the weekend.

A high surf advisory remains posted through 6 a.m. Sunday for the south-facing shores of all islands, with waves in the low-end advisory range of 7 to 10 feet. West shores will get a boost from the southerly swell. Surf for north shores will be small Saturday, but will rise a bit Sunday with the arrival of a medium-period northwest swell. East shores will trend down with the lighter trades.

