Firefighters investigate after blaze destroys structure on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters responded to a blaze at a possible unpermitted single-family dwelling Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire started at around 6 a.m. on Uau Road in Keaau.

Upon arrival, firefighters said a round structure was fully engulfed with flames and the roof had collapsed.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said no utilities or address was noted to the residence. There were also no occupants.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 7:50 a.m.

An investigation into the cause and cost of damages remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

