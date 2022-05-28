Tributes
Equipment issues prompt water restriction for some North Hilo residents

The department issued a water restriction notice for residents and businesses in Laupahoehoe.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County’s Department of Water Supply is asking residents and businesses in North Hilo to reduce their water consumption due to equipment issues.

The department issued a water restriction notice for Laupahoehoe on Friday — asking people to reduce water use by 25%.

DWS said it put the restriction in place because of equipment malfunctions in the area. Officials said the department will need to haul all drinking water to meet customer demands.

Here are some steps people can take to help conserve water:

  • Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.
  • Check faucets and pipes for leaks.
  • Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving and brushing teeth.
  • Reduce showering times.
  • Use water-saving devices whenever possible.
  • Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings.

For water updates, click here.

