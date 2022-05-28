Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii public schools are using outdated active shooter training, security experts say

(Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Students in Hawaii’s public schools are taught to shelter during attacks, including active shooter incidents. That’s despite new models that suggest running away should be the first option.

“Run Hide Fight” is the model used by many school districts nationwide. But the Department of Education Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations Randall Tanaka said fighting back is not encouraged, not even for high school students. “You can’t have a 15-year old kid trying to fight a guy or a person,” Tanaka said.

Security experts disagree.

Tom Simon is a retired FBI agent and current private investigator. H said running away from the threat is the no. 1 option.

If the student cannot get away, hiding in a safe place and barricading doors is the next best thing.

“The final option is to fight, that means you grab anything you can and use it as a weapon to attack the attacker,” he said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Training videos used by a California school district show elementary age students grabbing books, scissors, even a flag pole to use as a weapon as they quietly hide in a classroom.

“To me, it’s just common sense,” Simon said, “We cannot leave our kids like lambs to the slaughter.”

The issue of training and preparation at Hawaii public schools is rising to the fore in the wake of Texas school shooting.

Craig Miller, retired chief of the Dallas Independent School District Police Department, said students need to understand they might be forced to fight.

“It is good to turn off the lights, get in a corner and remain calm, but there is a time when you know someone is outside and if they have the ability to gain access, you’ll have to defend yourself,” Miller said.

The age of the students does makes a difference.

But even at the elementary school level, experts say “Run Hide Fight” can be part of the plan.

Hawaii News Now did reach out to DOE officials asking if the shelter-only training for students is going to be updated, but they did not respond. Public schools are on summer break.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds in Honolulu shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Hawaii COVID testing expert says 5-day isolation guidance isn’t enough to prevent spread of virus

Latest News

Candidates for Lt. Governor talk school safety.
Lt. Governor candidates talk of improving school safety in wake of Texas shooting
In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
Report: Major structural repairs needed to Red Hill facility in order to safely empty fuel tanks
Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
Lieutenant governor forum talks about school shootings
Lt. Governor candidates talk of improving school safety in wake of Texas shooting