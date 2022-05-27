Tributes
Waikiki town hall meeting to discuss concerns about public safety, homelessness

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns about homelessness and public safety will be discussed at a Waikiki Safety meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.

City Council Chair Tommy Waters is hosting the town hall with area legislators and city agencies including EMS and the prosecutor’s office.

Officials said this is an effort to respond to community concerns and share what the government and community partners are doing to address and mitigate the issues.

In addition, the meeting will provide information on resources that are being offered, in service to the resident, business and visitor populations in the area.

Area residents and businesses have been invited to attend and ask questions.

Click here to attend via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live (account is not needed to watch).

