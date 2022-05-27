Tour company ordered to pay nearly $35K in back wages after denying workers overtime

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu tour company must pay nearly $35,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to its employees after violating overtime rules.

The Department of Labor said Ocean Journeys LLC — operating as And You Creations — denied 14 crew members overtime wages on its Waianae tour boat.

Investigators found the employer paid workers partial overtime hours at time and one-half their rate of pay and paid the remaining wages at straight time, which they then listed as “bonus” payments on company payroll records.

In addition to back wages and damages, the department said And You Creations was also fined nearly $2,600.

“Overtime wages earned should be overtime wages paid,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter. “Employers cannot manipulate or attempt to hide hours worked in an effort to avoid their obligation to pay earned overtime lawfully.”

According to the company’s website, it offers dolphin watching, snorkeling and hiking tours.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.