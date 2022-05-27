This Big Island 2nd grader won a chance to get his artwork displayed on Google

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A talented Big Island student could soon have his art on the Google homepage for millions of people to see.

Lewis Cameron, a 2nd grader from Mauna Loa School in Hilo, is one of the 54 state and U.S. territory winners of this year’s Doodle for Google.

The competition was open to students from kindergarten to high school, where participants were tasked to create their own version of the Google logo.

This year’s prompt was “I care for myself by....”

Lewis’s entry was titled “Connect to Nature.”

In his logo design, he added flowers and other plants, drawing inspiration from his family’s garden.

His doodle was selected from thousands of entries received in the 14th annual competition.

Google will announce five national finalists sometime in June, one of which will have their doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

Voting will open soon. Click here for the link.

