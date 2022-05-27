Surf’s up again! High surf advisory issued for all south-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory will be in effect for the south-facing shores of all islands through at least Saturday with the arrival of a new, long-period south-southwest swell.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the high surf advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Waves are expected to peak near 7 to 10 feet Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Beachgoers, especially visitors who are unfamiliar with ocean conditions, should use caution and be alert for strong breaking waves and currents and should heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards.

A second, even larger swell is expected next week that could bring warning-level waves of 15 feet when it peaks late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.