Prosecutor: Incoming police chief’s son charged with assault following altercation

Honolulu Police Department/File
Honolulu Police Department/File(Hawaii News Now)
By Rick Daysog
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 36-year-old son of incoming HPD Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan has been charged with third-degree assault in connection with an attack at Ala Moana Beach Park, the city Prosecutor’s Office said.

Zane Logan was being held on $1,000 bail for the misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year behind bars.

A second individual connected to the attack, Leann Brandt, was charged with terroristic threatening.

The incident made headlines after HPD faced criticism over the way the arrest was handled.

On Wednesday, interim Chief Rade Vanic held a news conference with Arthur Logan to explain why a highlight with information on the arrest was initially labeled “do not post to media.” Vanic said the highlight was later made public. He said the HPD routinely withholds arrest records at the onset of an investigation ― something experts strongly disagreed with.

Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’

“I can tell you that this case was handled as we would handle any normal case,” Vanic said.

Former HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy said police can initially withhold information from the media only in cases involving juveniles, sex assault victims or unattended deaths on private property, and not on routine cases like this.

“That highlight should never had been marked ‘do not post’ in the first place,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy said he doesn’t fault the incoming chief who hasn’t taken office yet. Instead he blamed the culture of secrecy at the HPD.

Logan said he won’t be involved in the investigation of his son.

