Police investigating after online threat made to Nanakuli charter school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police is investigating an online threat to a campus in Nanakuli made Wednesday night.

Ka Waihona o Ka Naauao Public Charter School posted an alert online Thursday morning explaining the increased police presence around campus.

The school said it was the school’s last day before summer and nearly half of the student body didn’t show up because of the threat.

Police said they have opened an terroristic threatening case.

This story will be updated.

