Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police investigating after online threat made to Nanakuli charter school

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:39 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police is investigating an online threat to a campus in Nanakuli made Wednesday night.

Ka Waihona o Ka Naauao Public Charter School posted an alert online Thursday morning explaining the increased police presence around campus.

The school said it was the school’s last day before summer and nearly half of the student body didn’t show up because of the threat.

Police said they have opened an terroristic threatening case.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
In his first news conference since being named HPD’s new police chief, Arthur “Joe” Logan on...
Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’
Morgan "Max" Victor and his fiancé.
Former Big Island man killed after being gunned down in his Portland home
The daughter of Jennifer Smits is remembering the life her mother lived after she was...
Her mom was found dead at a Kalihi bus stop. A month later, questions still remain
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

In addition to back wages and damages, the department said And You Creations was also fined...
Tour company ordered to pay nearly $35K in back wages after denying workers overtime
Oahu's 50th State Fair makes a comeback
After 2 year hiatus, 50th State Fair makes its comeback at Aloha Stadium
DOE Headquarters, Honolulu Hawaii.
School employees threatened with violence say DOE isn’t taking their concerns seriously
Hawaii COVID testing expert says 5-day isolation guidance isn’t enough to prevent spread of virus