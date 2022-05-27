Open House: Newley remodeled home in Waialae Nui Ridge and amazing views from Downtown Honolulu unit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, take in amazing Diamond Head, coastline, city and mountain views from this newly remodeled Waialae Nui Ridge home. Level entry from the large driveway leads into a beautifully remodeled kitchen and dining room. This house features two bedrooms and a brand new bath on the main floor, with a separated master bedroom and bath for privacy. Beautiful cool breezes and expansive views make this home the one you want to keep. This property is perfect for the homeowner who wants to upgrade and personalize. Vaulted ceilings, easy floor plan, an enclosed lanai and more offer great bones to work with!

Next up, come home to beautiful panoramic city, ocean and mountain views in Downtown Honolulu’s Executive Centre. Whether you choose to live, work, or play, this unit welcomes you with central AC, new carpet, fire sprinklers and a reserved parking stall. A truly executive lifestyle in the heart of downtown can be used for residential, or business, the choice is yours! Surrounded by endless eateries and minutes away from popular shopping spots, this secured building is well-established in central Downtown Honolulu. Schedule your private showing today.

