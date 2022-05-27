Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Officials: 4 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion

Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after...
Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:07 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed in a press conference that the explosion occurred Thursday just after 8 p.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Two other people were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

It is not immediately known what caused the explosion.

Police have not yet named those who were killed or injured in the explosion.

No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
In his first news conference since being named HPD’s new police chief, Arthur “Joe” Logan on...
Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’
Morgan "Max" Victor and his fiancé.
Former Big Island man killed after being gunned down in his Portland home
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
The daughter of Jennifer Smits is remembering the life her mother lived after she was...
Her mom was found dead at a Kalihi bus stop. A month later, questions still remain

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May...
Shooter warning signs get lost in sea of social media posts
Law enforcement officials and residents say many of the crimes are being conducted by habitual...
City leaders strategize ways to cut crime, homelessness in Waikiki
Honolulu police respond to shooting near near Thomas Square Park.
HPD responding to shooting near Blaisdell Center that left 15-year-old in serious condition
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia's war in Ukraine causing food supply crisis for world